Chief Minister orders strict action over harassment incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to take strict action against the staff involved in harassment of a female attendant of the dialysis unit of Urology Department at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department to take strict action against the staff involved in harassment of a female attendant of the dialysis unit of Urology Department at Lahore General Hospital.

He also sought a detailed report, saying that the victim be provided justice at every cost.