Chief Minister orders strict compliance of face-mask use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for strict compliance of the face-mask use in the government offices to avoid COVID-19 spread.

In a statement, he said that no one be allowed to enter offices without wearing masks.

He said that no one was exempted from the restriction and any violation would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said the habit of wearing masks and washing hands could save people from the pandemic as adoption of precautionary measures was essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus.