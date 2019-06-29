UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Orders Strict Measures To Control Sexual Abuse Of Children

Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered effective measures to control incident of sexual abuse of children and said that a comprehensive action plan should be evolved to avert such incidents

He said the police should take strict action against the people involved in such incidents.

The chief minister also issued instructions to the Inspector General Punjab (IGP) to control incidents.

The chief minister said RPOs and DPOs should take strict measures to avoid such incidents.

He said indiscriminate action should be taken against people involved in these incidents and action against them should be visible.

He said: "The children are our future and this is responsibility of the state to provide them protection, criminals cannot be allowed to ruin lives of innocent children, the accused involved in the incidents of assault of the children and child pornography should be arrested and brought to the justice.

The report of the action against such people should be submitted to the CM's office.

