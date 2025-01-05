Chief Minister Orders Swift Action Against Bagan Attack Perpetrators
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) An emergency meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was held late at night at the Chief Minister's House to discuss Kurram situation.
Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, attended the meeting to assess the situation following the Bagan incident in Kurram district.
The meeting took strict notice of the firing incident on the Deputy Commissioner and security personnel in the Bagan area.
It was decided that those responsible for violating the peace agreement would be held accountable. FIRs will be registered against all individuals involved, and immediate arrests will be made. Bounties will also be announced for the apprehension of the culprits.
The meeting resolved to show zero tolerance toward terrorists and their facilitators, emphasizing that no concessions will be granted to anyone involved in such acts.
