Chief Minister orders to expedite rescue, relief operation in flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday directed the departments concerned to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur.

The chief minister stressed that Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and administration should spare no effort in the relief activities. He said that the affected persons should be shifted to safe places and be provided with three meals a day. "The operation should be continued until the last affected person is not shifted to a safe place", he added.

The CM ordered that the number of relief camps should be increased along with the provision of necessary facilities on a priority basis.

He said that the affectees should be taken care of in every way, adding that the people in distress would not be left alone.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi personally supervised the rescue and relief operation till late night and issued instructions to the concerned quarters.