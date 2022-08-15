UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders To Expedite Rescue, Relief Operation In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Chief Minister orders to expedite rescue, relief operation in flood-hit areas

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday directed the departments concerned to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday directed the departments concerned to accelerate rescue and relief operations for the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur.

The chief minister stressed that Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and administration should spare no effort in the relief activities. He said that the affected persons should be shifted to safe places and be provided with three meals a day. "The operation should be continued until the last affected person is not shifted to a safe place", he added.

The CM ordered that the number of relief camps should be increased along with the provision of necessary facilities on a priority basis.

He said that the affectees should be taken care of in every way, adding that the people in distress would not be left alone.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi personally supervised the rescue and relief operation till late night and issued instructions to the concerned quarters.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab announces financial assistan ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces financial assistance for heirs of victims of roa ..

13 minutes ago
 The Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 ..

The Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 sails through National Assembl ..

13 minutes ago
 Pak Army, administration continues relief operatio ..

Pak Army, administration continues relief operations in Lasbela

13 minutes ago
 Protection Centers besides separate wards for tran ..

Protection Centers besides separate wards for transgenders at PIMS underway

13 minutes ago
 Hamza Khalid appointed as PCJCCI's committee Chair ..

Hamza Khalid appointed as PCJCCI's committee Chairman

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Info department publishes special magazine o ..

Sindh Info department publishes special magazine on Diamond Jubilee of Independe ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.