Chief Minister Orders To Form Special Committee For Agri Sector's Promotion

Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to constitute a special committee for the promotion of agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to constitute a special committee for the promotion of agriculture sector.

He directed this while chairing a meeting in his office reviewed steps taken for the promotion of the agriculture sector on modern lines.

The committee would submit a comprehensive plan in the next 10 days and decisions would be made in the light of proposed road-map.

The CM said, "Agriculture sector is backbone of national economy and it has a lot of potential for multifarious growth." The government would take every step to develop agriculture on modern lines as the growth of this sector was directly linked with the adoption of the latest technology, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the use of latest agro-based technology was the need of hour.

He also emphasized on the role and importance of agri research and added that the country could deal with the emerging food-related challenges by modernizing the agriculture research according to the rising needs of the country.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and agriculture experts attended the meetingand presented different suggestions to improve the agriculture sectoraccording to national needs.

