Chief Minister orders to utilize all resources to overcome fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to reach the spot of Jhelum Highway Kalyam Morr Depot in Rawalpindi and use every resource to overcome fire.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the chief minister has also sought areport from the administration and directed to investigate the matter.