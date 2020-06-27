UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister, PA Speaker Discuss Political Situation, Public Welfare Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

A meeting was held between Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in which matters of mutual interest, political situation and projects of public welfare as well as working relationship affairs were discussed

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of the Punjab and said that journey of public service would be taken ahead. They said that both the allies would remain together and no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the mission of providing relief to the people.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was an ally of the government and both were working together. The opposition did point scoring at every critical juncture, including Corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar lauded the services of Ch. Pervaiz Elahi for conducting the parliamentary proceedings of the House in an efficient manner.

He said that Speaker Ch. Pervaiz Elahi had set a precedent by running the House in a balanced manner and his parliamentary services were commendable.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the Punjab government had presented a balanced budget in such a difficult economic situation. He also congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his team for presenting a tax free budget.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he was seeing Punjab moving fast on the road to progress and development.

He said that PML-Q was the ally of PTI and would remain so. Ch. Pervaiz Elahi said that the opposition put the project of public welfare of his tenure at the stake of their ego. The opposition had no credibility among the people.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Secretary Punjab Assembly MuhammadKhan Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

