Chief Minister Paid Homage To Martyred Policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid homage to the police personnel who were martyred due to the violence of protesters and vehicle collisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid homage to the police personnel who were martyred due to the violence of protesters and vehicle collisions.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred police officials and said "Police personnel embraced Shahdat in the line of their duties and we salute their great sacrifice.

" Punjab government shares the grief of the bereaved families, CM added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered strict action under the law against the elements who took the law into their own hands and said that the rule of law should be ensured at all costs. Action should be taken under the law and justice to be done, CM added.

CM also directed to provide best medical care to the injured policemen.

More Stories From Pakistan

