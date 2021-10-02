UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Participates In Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:19 AM

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of DG Rangers Tent Pegging and Polo Tournament 2021 at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarter polo ground

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of DG Rangers Tent Pegging and Polo Tournament 2021 at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarter polo ground.

DG Rangers Punjab Major Gen. Amir Majeed welcomed the CM when he arrived at the ceremony.

The tournament was organized by the Punjab Rangers in which professional players from all over the country participated. The chief minister and other guests also witnesses the Tent Pegging and Polo matches.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave away prizes among the teams and players who exhibited outstanding performance.

While addressing the ceremony, Usman Buzdar lauded the role of Pakistan Rangers for the promotion of sports like Tent Pegging and Polo. Usman Buzdar said that he enjoyed tent pegging and polo matches being organized by Pakistan Rangers.

He said that Punjab Rangers was playing a commendable role in promotion of sports in the country as well as protecting the national boundaries.

Rangers officials, Provincial Advisor for Livestock Faisal Hayat Jabboana and a large number of spectators were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Rangers Sports Polo Punjab All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

25 minutes ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

27 minutes ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

27 minutes ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

27 minutes ago
 5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

5 arrested in 3 persons murder case

33 minutes ago
 Merck's Covid pill hailed after cutting hospitaliz ..

Merck's Covid pill hailed after cutting hospitalizations by 50%

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.