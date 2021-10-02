Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of DG Rangers Tent Pegging and Polo Tournament 2021 at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarter polo ground.

DG Rangers Punjab Major Gen. Amir Majeed welcomed the CM when he arrived at the ceremony.

The tournament was organized by the Punjab Rangers in which professional players from all over the country participated. The chief minister and other guests also witnesses the Tent Pegging and Polo matches.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave away prizes among the teams and players who exhibited outstanding performance.

While addressing the ceremony, Usman Buzdar lauded the role of Pakistan Rangers for the promotion of sports like Tent Pegging and Polo. Usman Buzdar said that he enjoyed tent pegging and polo matches being organized by Pakistan Rangers.

He said that Punjab Rangers was playing a commendable role in promotion of sports in the country as well as protecting the national boundaries.

Rangers officials, Provincial Advisor for Livestock Faisal Hayat Jabboana and a large number of spectators were present.