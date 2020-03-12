UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Paying Attention On Development Of Province: Agha Shakeel

Chief Minister paying attention on development of province: Agha Shakeel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani on Thursday said Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention on development of Balochistan including Khuzdar district and its other rural areas for welfare of masses.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of joining party at Baloch Abad Gazgki area of Khuzdar.

Habibullah Baloch, Imam Bakhsh Baloch, Rajab Ali, Jameel Ahmed Balochi, Ghulam Sarwar Baloch, Abdul Malik Baloch, Muhammad Aslam and others announced to join Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) under the leadership of Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani after resigning other parties.

Agha Shakeel Ahmed welcomed them for joining to Balochistan Awami Party ( BAP), saying that BAP led government has started a number of development schemes in respective areas of Balochistan which would bring prosperity in respective areas of province after completion of them.

"Balochistan Awami Party is becoming popular party in province under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan because the party's leaders believed on serving of public without discrimination", he added.

He said provincial government was making comprehensive plan to provide jobs to talented youth of province in respective departments on merit basis for reducing poverty and sense of deprivation, saying efforts were also underway to provide opportunities of technical training to youth for enhancing their skills in order to take advantage of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in future.

"Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan's vision is to eradicate menace of corruption from ongoing development projects", he said adding that in this regard, he had made functional Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) to ensure monitoring of constant projects to complete them timely with quality basis which was essential for durable growth of province.

He said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister was striving hard to fulfill their promises which had been done with public during general election, saying that Balochistan Awami Party would not break confidence of public.

Special Assistant to CM said he was struggling to develop respective areas of Khuzdar and would discuss to Chief Minister Balochistan to approve more development funds for Khuzdar district in next financial budget 2020-21 so that backward areas of problems would be resolved for interest of public.

