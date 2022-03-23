Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of the All India Muslim League who played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of the All India Muslim League who played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message, the CM termed it an occasion to renew unwavering love and commitment to the state of Pakistan. March 23 will never be forgotten in the history of the Pakistan movement, he added.

This was the day when the dream of a separate homeland was laid down. "Today, we are free as this freedom is the result of myriad sacrifices, struggles and hard work," he maintained, adding that if different races, tribes and sects had not resolved to become one nation, then the miracle of Pakistan would never have come to light.

The PTI-led government has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan to achieve the final destination that Quaid-e-Azam had struggled and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, he stressed. The journey of building a prosperous Pakistan has been going on since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and every individual has to play his role in this regard, he commented.

The CM underscored the need to demonstrate the same unity and harmony today which was demonstrated on March 23, 1940. By embracing the resolve and passion of March 23, 1940, the government would take the motherland forward.

The nation has to reaffirm to continue its struggle to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country by following the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline, he concluded.