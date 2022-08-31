Chief Minister pays homage to martyred policeman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid homage to the martyred policeman Arsalan who rendered his life in the line of duty near Mananwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid homage to the martyred policeman Arsalan who rendered his life in the line of duty near Mananwala.

In a statement issued here, he said, "I salute the courage of the martyred Arsalan as such policemen are the pride of police.

"The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.

He also sought a report from the IG police about the incident and directed to early arrest the accused.