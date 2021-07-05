Chief Minister pays rich tribute to Capt Col Sher Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid a rich tribute to the bravery and valour of Capt Col Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for keeping the Pakistani flag fluttering at an altitude of 17,000 feet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid a rich tribute to the bravery and valour of Capt Col Sher Khan who sacrificed his life for keeping the Pakistani flag fluttering at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

In a message to mark the death anniversary, the Chief Minister said that Capt Col Sher Khan incurred heavy losses to the wicked enemy and foiled her nefarious designs with his valour and intrepidity.

He said that it was heartening that Capt Col Sher Khan set a high example of devotion, responsibility and commitment in the Kargil crisis, declared that Capt Col Sher Khan was a proud symbol of patriotism, boldness and even, the enemy acknowledged his absolute fearlessness and gallantry.

"The whole nation is proud of the great sacrifice rendered by Capt Col Sher Khan while defendingthe beloved motherland", CM added.