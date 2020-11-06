UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visit To City Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the city late at Thursday night and inspected the metro bus route from Qaddafi Stadium to Qurtaba Chowk

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the city late at Thursday night and inspected the metro bus route from Qaddafi Stadium to Qurtaba Chowk.

He expressed displeasure over the closure of lights at some metro stations and directed to keep the lights functional at metro bus route.

He also directed that action be initiated against the staff responsible for this neglect.

The CM also expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in some areas and directed to further improve cleanliness as no compromise would be made on it.

Negligence in performing official duties was intolerable and the line departments will have to come up to public expectations. I'll make surprise visits in future as well, the CM added.

