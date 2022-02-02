Chief Minister pays surprise visit to DG Khan city

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan city by driving his vehicle

During the visit, the chief minister inspected cleanliness arrangements including provision of civic amenities to the locals, said a handout issued here.

He also inspected the pull dot beautification project and directed to further improve the cleanliness arrangements.