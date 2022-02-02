Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visit To DG Khan City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 10:05 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan city by driving his vehicle
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan city by driving his vehicle.
During the visit, the chief minister inspected cleanliness arrangements including provision of civic amenities to the locals, said a handout issued here.
He also inspected the pull dot beautification project and directed to further improve the cleanliness arrangements.