Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visit To DG Khan City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Chief Minister pays surprise visit to DG Khan city

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan city by driving his vehicle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Dera Ghazi Khan city by driving his vehicle.

During the visit, the chief minister inspected cleanliness arrangements including provision of civic amenities to the locals, said a handout issued here.

He also inspected the pull dot beautification project and directed to further improve the cleanliness arrangements.

