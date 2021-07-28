UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visits To Mianchannu, Khanewal Cities

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Chief Minister pays surprise visits to Mianchannu, Khanewal cities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid surprise visits to Mianchannu and Khanewal cities to check cleanliness situation and performance of the administration.

During a stop over at Mianchannu on way to Multan, CM visited different parts of the city and checked urban facilities.

Later, CM Buzdar drove to Khanewal city where he visited peoples colony and other areas.

CM said, he was happy to note better cleanliness situation in Mianchannu and Khanewal cities and urban facilities.

He said that deputy commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abas Sherazi and administration deserves commendation for better cleanliness in the two cities.

Later, CM went to Khanewal circuit house where he opened monsoon plantation by planting a sapling there.

CM met with PTI workers and leaders and promised to solve problems being faced by the people.

CM said that he was visiting different districts and towns for better insight into problems of the people and reiterated commitment to resolve them on priority. Later, CM proceeded to Multan.

