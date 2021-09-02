Chief Minister pays tribute to Ali Geelani

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to veteran hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani over continued struggle for freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian subjugation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to veteran hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani over continued struggle for freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian subjugation.

In his statement, the CM termed Syed Ali Geelani as a brave Kashmiri leader who rendered invaluable sacrifices for the freedom of occupied Kashmir from Indian slavery.

The continued Indian atrocities and confinements could not deter Syed Ali Geelani from his strong determination to valiantly work for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he continued.

The passing away of Syed Ali Geelani has concluded the golden era of struggle for the freedom of IIOJK and his great role and sacrifices will never be forgotten, he said.

It goes without saying that brave leaders like him are born after centuries, he said and appended that Syed Ali Geelani had great affection for Pakistan and his exceptional role will always be remembered in history.