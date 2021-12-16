UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister pays tribute to APS martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the whole nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Army Public School (APS) martyrs, who unified the nation against the menace of terrorism with their blood.

In his message, the CM said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of APS Peshawar teachers and students.

This day would continue to remind the nation of the martyred of the APS school, he added. The martyred students paved the way for a safe and secure Pakistan with their blood and gave new courage to the nation.

The APS teachers and students are heroes of the nation, the CM said and added that 220 million Pakistanis express solidarity with martyrs' families on this day. It is most satisfying that the terrorists were sent to hell in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad after Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the CM concluded.

