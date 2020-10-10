Chief Minister pays tribute to Border Military Police jawan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani Shaheed, Jawan of Border Military Police, who embraced martyrdom while fighting with criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani Shaheed, Jawan of Border Military Police, who embraced martyrdom while fighting with criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan area.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family of Shaheed Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani.

He said that martyr Sajjad Qaisarani confronted the criminal elements bravely. He sacrificed his life for the motherland by discharging his duties.

All the sympathies of the government were with the family which would be taken care of in every possible way, Usman Buzdar said.