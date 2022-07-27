UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Chief Minister pays tribute to Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who was bestowed with the first Nishan-i-Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who was bestowed with the first Nishan-i-Haider.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in connection with his martyrdom day, the CM said that Captain Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life for the defence of the country and the nation is proud of the great sacrifice rendered by him.

Captain Sarwar embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting with the enemy and he would always remain alive in our hearts, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

