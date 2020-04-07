UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Dr Qadir Soomro

Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

Chief Minister pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi.

"We salute the services of Doctor Abdul Qadir Soomro who rendered his life for the ailing humanity," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro did not care for his life while treating the patients. People like Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro were pride of the nation and his services would be remembered.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were rendering valuable services in war against coronavirus and the government recognized their passion, he added.

