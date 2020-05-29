Chief Minister pays tribute to Dr Sana Fatima

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying tributes to Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has said that she set an example of bravery and sacrifice in fight against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying tributes to Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has said that she set an example of bravery and sacrifice in fight against COVID-19.

In a message, he said that Dr Sana was pride of the medical profession and the whole nation salute her.

The Chief Minister also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the doctors and theparamedics were working on the front line against the coronavirus.