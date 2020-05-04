Chief Minister pays tribute to firefighters on International Firefighters Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the firefighters saying that they protect people by putting their lives in danger

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the firefighters saying that they protect people by putting their lives in danger.

In a message on the International Firefighters Day, he said that role of firefighters was very important in controlling damages to human lives and properties during fire incidents.

It was a need of the hour to provide the latest training to firefighters as their professional training would help overcome potential losses, he added.

He said that sufficient resources were being provided to improve training standards and performance of firefighters and added that the scope of Rescue-1122 had been extended to grassroots. "We also pay tributes to firefighters who lost their lives while performing their duties and, today, we should make a commitment to make collective efforts to overcome the incidents of fire," the CM added.