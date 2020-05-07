Chief Minister pays tribute to folk singer Krishan Lal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous Cholistani folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous Cholistani folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In his message, he said that Krishan Lal Bheel enjoyed a prominent place in folk singing and his services will be remembered till lately.