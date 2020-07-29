Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred CTD officials

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

In a message, he has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The nation paid rich tributes to the immortal courage of the martyrsand their sacrifices would not be forgotten,the CM added.