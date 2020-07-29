UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred CTD Officials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:09 AM

Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred CTD officials

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.

In a message, he has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The nation paid rich tributes to the immortal courage of the martyrsand their sacrifices would not be forgotten,the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

