Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred CTD Officials
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:09 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD officials in Chilas and extended sympathies to bereaved heirs.
In a message, he has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
The nation paid rich tributes to the immortal courage of the martyrsand their sacrifices would not be forgotten,the CM added.