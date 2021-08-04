Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred policemen

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of 2,355 policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices for restoration of peace would be written in golden words in the annals of the history

In a statement issued here from CM House, in relation to National Police Memorial Day Shah said that our 2,355 policemen embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists and criminals.

"Our police have always been at the forefront while fighting against terrorism, criminality and natural calamities," he said and adding, "our 38 policemen, while performing duties at hospitals, COVID testing and vaccination centers lost their valuable lives too.

"CM said that keeping in view the services of Sindh police, their dedication and commitment, he has strengthened the force with the best salary packages and other benefits. "My government will keep looking after the families of the shaheeds for which an appropriate mechanism has been evolved," he said.

He saluted the shaheed policemen and offered fateha for them.