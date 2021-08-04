UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Martyred Policemen

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:25 PM

Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred policemen

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of 2,355 policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices for restoration of peace would be written in golden words in the annals of the history

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of 2,355 policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices for restoration of peace would be written in golden words in the annals of the history.

In a statement issued here from CM House, in relation to National Police Memorial Day Shah said that our 2,355 policemen embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists and criminals.

"Our police have always been at the forefront while fighting against terrorism, criminality and natural calamities," he said and adding, "our 38 policemen, while performing duties at hospitals, COVID testing and vaccination centers lost their valuable lives too.

"CM said that keeping in view the services of Sindh police, their dedication and commitment, he has strengthened the force with the best salary packages and other benefits. "My government will keep looking after the families of the shaheeds for which an appropriate mechanism has been evolved," he said.

He saluted the shaheed policemen and offered fateha for them.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Criminals Murad Ali Shah Gold From Government Best

Recent Stories

SSP Lasbela inaugurates IT & Ops room at Hub City ..

SSP Lasbela inaugurates IT & Ops room at Hub City Police Station

49 seconds ago
 Indian regime blatantly violates UN, HR violations ..

Indian regime blatantly violates UN, HR violations in IIOJK: Chief Minister

50 seconds ago
 Kashmiris not give up their demand for right to se ..

Kashmiris not give up their demand for right to self-determination: Lone

51 seconds ago
 More rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

More rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 MQM-P hints billions of rupees corruption in Gulis ..

MQM-P hints billions of rupees corruption in Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identifi ..

Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identified as 3-Year Veteran George Go ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.