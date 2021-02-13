UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Cheering Cross Blast

Chief Minister pays tribute to martyrs of cheering cross blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of 4th anniversary of Cheering Cross Blast, has paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Capt (retd) DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobeen Shaheed, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal Shaheed and other police personnel who embraced martyrdom in that blast

In a statement on Saturday, he said that nation would always remember the bravery and courage of these sons of soil.

The Punjab government was with the families of the martyrs and expresses full solidarity with them, adding that they were still alive in our hearts and will always remain. The nation salutes the great sacrifice of the brave officers and others of martyred Punjab Police, the cm said.

More Stories From Pakistan

