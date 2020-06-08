UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nishtar Hospital Shaheed Doctor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Chief Minister pays tribute to Nishtar Hospital shaheed doctor

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to Dr Ghazala Shaheen of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), who lost her life due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to Dr Ghazala Shaheen of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), who lost her life due to coronavirus.

In a message issued here on Monday, the CM said that she has set a worth-following example of sacrifice and those who are serving the ailing humanity are the pride of society, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

39 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

41 minutes ago

'Delay first spray for as long as you can', expert ..

1 minute ago

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of former p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.