Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nishtar Hospital Shaheed Doctor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to Dr Ghazala Shaheen of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), who lost her life due to coronavirus.
In a message issued here on Monday, the CM said that she has set a worth-following example of sacrifice and those who are serving the ailing humanity are the pride of society, he added.