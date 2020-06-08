Chief Minister pays tribute to Nishtar Hospital shaheed doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to Dr Ghazala Shaheen of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), who lost her life due to coronavirus.

In a message issued here on Monday, the CM said that she has set a worth-following example of sacrifice and those who are serving the ailing humanity are the pride of society, he added.