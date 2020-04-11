Chief Minister pays tribute to security personnel

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to two security personnel who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan recently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to two security personnel who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan recently.

In a massage on Saturday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

He said that the brave sons of soil sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country and security forces and martyrs bravely defeated terrorists by sending them into hell and foiled their nefarious designs.

"We salute the unprecedented and eternal sacrifices of martyrs and they are our heroes. The whole nation is united against terrorists," the CM added.