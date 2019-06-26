UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tributes To Cops For Foiling Terrorist Attack

Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Chief Minister pays tributes to cops for foiling terrorist attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tributes to the bravery of police officials who foiled the terrorist attack at Loralai police lines.

He said that police officials foiled the designs of terrorists by sending the suicide bombers to hell.

He also paid tributes to the bravery of martyred constable Allah Nawaz and said that the nation was proud of him. The martyrs sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace in the country are our real heroes, he added.

The Chief Minister prayed for the early recovery of injured.

