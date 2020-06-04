UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tributes To Dr Hafiz Maqsood

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:06 PM

Chief Minister pays tributes to Dr Hafiz Maqsood

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tributes to the services of Assistant Professor Dr Hafiz Maqsood of Services Hospital who died of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tributes to the services of Assistant Professor Dr Hafiz Maqsood of Services Hospital who died of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for departed soul.

Hafiz Maqsood has set an example of public service and embracedmartyrdom while performing duties, the CM added.

