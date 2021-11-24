Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while paying tributes to martyred pilot Marium Mukhtar, said she was a brilliant pilot and every Pakistani was proud of her

In a message on her anniversary, Usman Buzdar said she was a symbol of strength as well as an identity for the country.

The CM said flying officer Marium Mukhtar was brave and talented and her sacrificewould be remembered for long.