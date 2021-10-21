Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred security personnel

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in an operation against terrorists in Bajaur and termed them national heroes.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stated that the handful of the terrorists could not weaken the commitment of the nation which was fully committed to completely eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.

