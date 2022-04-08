UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Pays Tributes To Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Chief Minister pays tributes to martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the two officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mushqai area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the two officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mushqai area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM extended condolences to bereaved families and termed the martyred officials as heroes who thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

The nation pays tributes to them and their sacrifice would never be forgotten, he said, and added that the commitment of the nation could not be deterred with such cowardly activities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

EU Says Assets of Russian, Belarusian Individuals, ..

EU Says Assets of Russian, Belarusian Individuals, Entities Worth $32Bln Frozen ..

3 minutes ago
 Commission formed to probe into 'regime change for ..

Commission formed to probe into 'regime change foreign plot': Fawad

3 minutes ago
 101 disabled persons receive financial assistance ..

101 disabled persons receive financial assistance in Khanewal

3 minutes ago
 PTI Sindh stages protest against anti-Pakistan ele ..

PTI Sindh stages protest against anti-Pakistan elements

3 minutes ago
 Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan

Buzdar reiterates support to Imran Khan

6 minutes ago
 PTI govt allocates 32% jobs quota for South Punjab ..

PTI govt allocates 32% jobs quota for South Punjab:CM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.