Chief Minister pays tributes to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the two officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Mushqai area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM extended condolences to bereaved families and termed the martyred officials as heroes who thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

The nation pays tributes to them and their sacrifice would never be forgotten, he said, and added that the commitment of the nation could not be deterred with such cowardly activities.