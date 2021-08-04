Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the police personnel and officials sacrificing their lives for the motherland are heroes of the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the police personnel and officials sacrificing their lives for the motherland are heroes of the nation.

In his message, the CM said that police martyrs have written a new history by sacrificing their lives to protect the life and property of the people.

Police martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts and the nation pay rich tributes to all such great heroes, he added.

The CM said looking after martyrs' families is a responsibility of the government and they will not be left alone.

The nation expresses complete solidarity with martyrs' families and the invaluable sacrifices ofpolice martyrs cannot be forgotten, he said and added that martyrs were the pride of the nation.