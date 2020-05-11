UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Pays Tributes To Services Of Maj Muhammad Asghar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

Chief Minister pays tributes to services of Maj Muhammad Asghar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid tributes to the services of Maj Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid tributes to the services of Maj Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Maj Asghar had embraced martyrdom while performing his duties.

The nation saluted him and his services would always be remembered, he added.

The nation would not forget sacrifices rendered by Maj Muhammad Asghar, doctors andothers in the fight against coronavirus, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fake beverage factory sealed in Hattar

3 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

33 minutes ago

Elite sport in England could resume from June 1

3 minutes ago

Putin Says $136 Will Be Paid to Families for Every ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Urges Russians to Stay Vigilant With COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Regions Free to Adjust COVID-19 Restricti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.