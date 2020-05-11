Chief Minister pays tributes to services of Maj Muhammad Asghar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid tributes to the services of Maj Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday paid tributes to the services of Maj Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said that Maj Asghar had embraced martyrdom while performing his duties.

The nation saluted him and his services would always be remembered, he added.

The nation would not forget sacrifices rendered by Maj Muhammad Asghar, doctors andothers in the fight against coronavirus, he concluded.