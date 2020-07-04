UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Visit To Firdous Market Underpass Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:06 PM

Chief Minister pays visit to Firdous Market Underpass project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Firdous Market Underpass project without protocol as the administration and authorities remained unaware about his visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Firdous Market Underpass project without protocol as the administration and authorities remained unaware about his visit. Usman Buzdar himself drove to the site and inspected the construction work and talked to labourers working on the project.

The chief minister directed to complete the project on stipulated time and said the earliest completion of the underpass would provide better transportation facilities to the citizens.

He said that the underpass was a dual carriageway from both the sides and 540 meter long.

He said that the government had saved Rs 130 million in construction cost through transparent tendering.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring progress of this important project andwould revisit the site.

