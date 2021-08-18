UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Performs Ghusl Of Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday performed the annually-held ceremony of ghusl of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman (RA), popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh' shrine with rosewater

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, Parliamentary Secretary (Auqaf) Taimur Lali, MPA Nazir Chohan, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Auqaf, commissioner and DC Lahore and others were also present.

The chief minister laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh. He prayed for solidarity, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other Muslim saints promoted message of peace, harmony, justice and social equality in the subcontinent.

