Chief Minister pledges to provide education, employment to disabled persons

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the incumbent government was committed to provide equal education and employment opportunities to special persons in order to empower them.

In a message, on the occasion of International Day of persons with disabilities, he said special persons were useful and active members of the society.

The Chief Minister said incumbent government was ensuring various measures for welfare of disabled people in which special quota included their education, training, health and employment.

"The protection of the rights of special persons will be ensured under special person act 2017 which has also been enacted", he said and added Rs 500 million had been allocated in field of education in public sector development program (PSDP) for the current financial year.

He said the implementation of 5% quota in government jobs was being ensured adding the Balochistan Public Endowment Fund has also allocated 10% quota for the treatment of persons with disabilities.

CM Balochistan stated special persons have always play key role in different fields including sports, business activities, arts and other fields, adding the current government has taken a number of important steps to bridge the gap between employment in education and care.

He said that civil society and philanthropists would also have to come forward and support the government to provide more facilities for the disabled people. We must all work together to make these people more prosperous, he said.

He further noted we would take all possible steps to empower disabled persons and the government has prepared a draft of Strategic Action Plan (SAP) 2021-2025 for special persons.

A regular cell has been set up in the Directorate of Social Welfare for redressal of grievances of special persons, he said the purpose of this day was to provide awareness about the rights of immobilized people.

The CM said we must provide these people with equal opportunities in all walks of life.