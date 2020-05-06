UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Praises Role Of Tertiary Care Hospitals In Serving Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Chief Minister praises role of tertiary care hospitals in serving patients

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for its services and said that role of Tertiary Care Hospital in providing better health care services and treatment facilities to people of province has been remarkable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for its services and said that role of Tertiary Care Hospital in providing better health care services and treatment facilities to people of province has been remarkable.

He was talking to management during his visit to hospital for reviewing corona arrangements. He directed the health department to provide PCR machine to hospital for establishment of Corona testing laboratory. Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir , Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and secretary health Imtiaz Hussain Shah also accompanied the Chief Minister.

He has assured all out support of provincial government to hospital to provide better treatment facilities for corona patients and directed concerned to take all necessary steps to this effect on priority basis.

The Chief Minister remarked that support would be extended to Lady Reading Hospital as well as other teaching hospitals of the province aiming their strengthening to effectively deal with corona cases adding if required developmental funds would also be utilized for the people.

On the demand of hospital management, Chief Minister directed Secretary Health and other relevant quarters to arrange a suitable accommodation setup for frontline health workers.

The CM was informed that that a dedicated separate bloc with a capacity of around 250 beds had been spared for corona patients in the hospital wherein 306 health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics perform around the clock duties in there different shifts.

A high dependency unit with a capacity of 80 beds and an isolation centre with a capacity of more than 80 beds have been dedicated for corona patients. Thirty ventilators have been spared for COVID patients, it was told.

At the moment there are 50 corona patients admitted in the hospital out of which 15 are in Intensive Care Unit and the remaining are in High Dependency Unit and around 500 patients have been provided treatment in the hospital so far, it was said.

Mahmood Khan appreciated efforts of hospital management for providing continuous health care services to the routine patients besides catering for emergency needs of corona patients.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Reading All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.