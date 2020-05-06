Chief Minister praises role of tertiary care hospitals in serving patients

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for its services and said that role of Tertiary Care Hospital in providing better health care services and treatment facilities to people of province has been remarkable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for its services and said that role of Tertiary Care Hospital in providing better health care services and treatment facilities to people of province has been remarkable.

He was talking to management during his visit to hospital for reviewing corona arrangements. He directed the health department to provide PCR machine to hospital for establishment of Corona testing laboratory. Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir , Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and secretary health Imtiaz Hussain Shah also accompanied the Chief Minister.

He has assured all out support of provincial government to hospital to provide better treatment facilities for corona patients and directed concerned to take all necessary steps to this effect on priority basis.

The Chief Minister remarked that support would be extended to Lady Reading Hospital as well as other teaching hospitals of the province aiming their strengthening to effectively deal with corona cases adding if required developmental funds would also be utilized for the people.

On the demand of hospital management, Chief Minister directed Secretary Health and other relevant quarters to arrange a suitable accommodation setup for frontline health workers.

The CM was informed that that a dedicated separate bloc with a capacity of around 250 beds had been spared for corona patients in the hospital wherein 306 health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics perform around the clock duties in there different shifts.

A high dependency unit with a capacity of 80 beds and an isolation centre with a capacity of more than 80 beds have been dedicated for corona patients. Thirty ventilators have been spared for COVID patients, it was told.

At the moment there are 50 corona patients admitted in the hospital out of which 15 are in Intensive Care Unit and the remaining are in High Dependency Unit and around 500 patients have been provided treatment in the hospital so far, it was said.

Mahmood Khan appreciated efforts of hospital management for providing continuous health care services to the routine patients besides catering for emergency needs of corona patients.