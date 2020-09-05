Chief Minister praises sacrifices of security forces, nation to defend country on September 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Saturday said that September 6th is a historic day for the nation as the occasion reminds us the fearless defense of our armed forces and nation's sacrifices that conveyed a message to enemies that Pakistani nation is fully capable to safeguard its territorial boundaries and sovereignty.

In a message issued in connection with September 6, he said nation that snatched freedom from clutches of Islam-antagonist forces proved that it can defend motherland irrespective of the numbers and strength of adversary.

He said that Pak forces repulsed the attack of enemy but also gave them a befitting response. He said that existing situation demands that nation should again imbibe the same spirit of dedication and sacrifice for the country.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people, he said that government and people of KP fully support stance of security forces adding we would raise voice for our Kashmiri brethren on every available forum.

KP CM urged world and human rights organization to comprehend the severity of dispute and designs of Indian government that is trying to destroy peace of the region. Our peace loving nature should not be construed as weakness; he added and maintained every possible effort would be made to resolve Kashmir issues according to aspirations of people living there.

He also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue and plight of Kashmiri people at international forums in an impressive and effective manner.