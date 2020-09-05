UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Praises Sacrifices Of Security Forces, Nation To Defend Country On September 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister praises sacrifices of security forces, nation to defend country on September 6

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Saturday said that September 6th is a historic day for the nation as the occasion reminds us the fearless defense of our armed forces and nation's sacrifices that conveyed a message to enemies that Pakistani nation is fully capable to safeguard its territorial boundaries and sovereignty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Saturday said that September 6th is a historic day for the nation as the occasion reminds us the fearless defense of our armed forces and nation's sacrifices that conveyed a message to enemies that Pakistani nation is fully capable to safeguard its territorial boundaries and sovereignty.

In a message issued in connection with September 6, he said nation that snatched freedom from clutches of Islam-antagonist forces proved that it can defend motherland irrespective of the numbers and strength of adversary.

He said that Pak forces repulsed the attack of enemy but also gave them a befitting response. He said that existing situation demands that nation should again imbibe the same spirit of dedication and sacrifice for the country.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people, he said that government and people of KP fully support stance of security forces adding we would raise voice for our Kashmiri brethren on every available forum.

KP CM urged world and human rights organization to comprehend the severity of dispute and designs of Indian government that is trying to destroy peace of the region. Our peace loving nature should not be construed as weakness; he added and maintained every possible effort would be made to resolve Kashmir issues according to aspirations of people living there.

He also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue and plight of Kashmiri people at international forums in an impressive and effective manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same September From Government

Recent Stories

Three People Injured in Explosion of French Milita ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority chairman assumes ..

1 minute ago

Jihadists net $140 mn from Burkina gold mine raids ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister unveils Rs 1,100 b historic package ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 30 People Arrested After Another Night of U ..

6 minutes ago

New school year begins in Iran amid concerns, crit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.