Chief Minister Presents Rs 1 Mln Cheque To K2 Climbers

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday presented a cheque of Rs one million to K2 climbers belonging to Ghanche district, who climbed without supplemental oxygen.

The climbers team include Muhammad Taqi, Yusuf Ali, Mushtaq Ahmad, Muhammad Hassan and Ali Durrani.

The CM congratulated them and termed the climbers as valuable assets.

Climbing the K2 mountain with meagre resources was a proud achievement, the CM stated and termed them as the pride of the nation.

The government would continue to encourage such talented youth who had set a worth following example, he further said.

Team leader Muhammad Taqi appreciated the CM for encouraging them to boost their passion.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Health secretary and others were also present.

