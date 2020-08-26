UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister , President IPU Discuss Promotion Of Institutional Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed different matters including the promotion of institutional collaboration

President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed different matters including the promotion of institutional collaboration.

The Chief Minister extended felicitations to her for completing 130 years of the Inter-Parliamentary Union forum.

Gabriela Cuevas Barron appreciated effective anti-corona strategy employed by the CM Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said Pakistan fully believed in the supremacy of the parliament for strengthening democracy and it also stressed the importance of dialogue for maintaining peace, development and solution of conflicts.

The chief minister apprised that Punjab government had taken unprecedented steps for the welfare of the people. The government had planned a new city near Ravi River to overcome the city pollution and to raise the level of underground water. For this purpose, an autonomous body had also been established, he said.

He pointed out that minorities enjoyed religious freedom and the budget for their welfare had also been sufficiently increased.

On the other side, the anti-corona strategy, steered by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had yielded positive results and government was successful in overcoming this virus in Punjab, the CM added. Meanwhile, steps had been taken to open educational institutions from the next month as line departments had played a commendable role in combating this hazard, he added.

The CM further apprised that 13 special economic zones were being set up, adding that work had started on two SEZs and the foundation stone of 3rd SEZ would be laid in Bahawalpur soon.

The government had devised a plan to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps and south Punjab secretariat had also been set up with administrative as well as financial autonomy, he said. Secretaries of different departments would perform their duties in southern Punjab secretariat and the people would not have to travel to Lahore for the solution of their problems, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government had made maximum legislation in the public interest and added that investors were provided best services under one window. Punjab would be made a hub of tourism and industry, the CM concluded.

The President IPU said the Punjab government was working for public welfare through the best policy and she was happy to visit Lahore. Consistency in contacts was necessary to promote the bilateral relations, she observed.

The Chied Minister also hosted a luncheon in the honour of Gabriela Cuevas Barron and other members of her delegation including member parliament of Mexican Congress Jose Lgnacio Sanches and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi and others.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Alam and others were also present.

