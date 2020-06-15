UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Presides Over Provincial Parliamentary Party Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday presided over a meeting of the Provincial Parliamentary Party here in which budget session, measures against coronavirus, locusts attack and others matters were also discussed

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Finanace Minister Hashim Jhawan Bakht, other ministers and assembly members of the party attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Miniater Usman Buzdar said that coronavirus had affected the entire world, including Pakistan, however, the government had taken all possible measures in difficult circumstances against the COVID-19.

He said that effective steps were also being taken to combat locusts attack and to avoid farmers from its losses.

Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat briefed the meeting about performanceof the Punjab Assembly.

