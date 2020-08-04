Chief Minister presides over rain emergency meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A High level meeting presided over by the Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah with elected representatives and divisional administration to review arrangements made for tackling any emergency during monsoon downpour. According to a hand out,the Chief Minister directed officers concerned to accelerate work of storm drain cleaning ahead of the start of the new spell and provide necessary assistance to the masses during monsoon emergencies.

Among others MNA Pir Aftab Hussain Shah jilani.provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.Hari Ram,Zulfiqar Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon. Commissioner, DIG Mirpurkhas, Deputy Commissioner and SSPs were also present in the meeting. Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh while briefing to Chief Minister said that necessary arrangements have been made including urban flooding, LBOD drain system and drain out irrigation water to face any emergency during monsoon rains in three districts of division including Mirpur khas,Umer kot and Tharparkar.

Commissioner further said that draining system of new residential colonies constructed in Mirpurkhas was insufficient to expedite storm draining work during monsoon emergency. He said that availability of pumping stations was being ensured while cleaning work of urban and rural nullahs had been completed.

Commissioner apprised the meeting that 89 drainage pumps. 7 fire tenders, 230 hand moving trolley and 16 tractor trolley were available throughout the division. Meanwhile Chief engineer irrigation department giving briefing to Chief Minister said that all out efforts will be taken to face any emergency during the next spell of monsoon downpour expected to start from Thursday. The Chief Minister listened to the proposals of elected representatives politely regarding monsoon rains. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.