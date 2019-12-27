Chief Minister promises resources for Khanewal uplift projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said here Friday that resources would be provided on priority basis for various development projects of Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said here Friday that resources would be provided on priority basis for various development projects of Khanewal

He announced that an agriculture university sub-campus would be set up in Khanewal and a Rescue-1122 centre would be built in Tulamba.

While presiding over a meeting about uplift projects at Circuit House here, he said that roads would be constructed from Pull-14 to 132/10-R Jehanian and also announced construction of an underpass in Mian Channu.

He promised a new bus for girls college Jehanian and new dialysis machines for Khanewal, Kabirwala and Mian Channu hospitals. He said that the provincial government would provide funds for repair and maintenance of dilapidated buildings of schools.

He said that modern health facilities would be provided at basic health units in Khanewal.

The CM also announced MRI and CT Scan machines for tehsil headquarters hospital Jehanian. He also ordered for construction of all roads under the rural roads programmes. He directed the administration to ensure safety of property and lives of masses in Khanewal and continue effective campaign to eliminate criminal elements.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Ali Abbas Shah, Shahida Malika Hayat, Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq, RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan and other officials were present.

The CM also planted a sapling in the lawns of Circuit House under tree-plantation drive.