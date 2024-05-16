Open Menu

Chief Minister Provides Modern Equipment To Rescue 1122: DG Rescue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Chief Minister provides modern equipment to Rescue 1122: DG Rescue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided modern equipment to Rescue 1122, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said here Thursday.

The latest equipment is likely to be used during monsoon emergencies, said Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

Modern equipment includes boats, weight lifters, fire safety equipment and after the collapse of the building, a radar system has also been provided to find the missing persons, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

For searching out drowned persons, a Sonar system will also be available to search for drowned persons, said Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

Medicines used in emergencies and safety equipment of personnel are also included and most of the equipment and machinery are of international standard and have been imported from abroad, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

All the goods are being distributed in different districts of the province and according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the establishment of a safe society is being ensured, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Missing Persons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 From Weight

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

2 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan