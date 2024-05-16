Chief Minister Provides Modern Equipment To Rescue 1122: DG Rescue
Published May 16, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided modern equipment to Rescue 1122, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said here Thursday.
The latest equipment is likely to be used during monsoon emergencies, said Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
Modern equipment includes boats, weight lifters, fire safety equipment and after the collapse of the building, a radar system has also been provided to find the missing persons, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
For searching out drowned persons, a Sonar system will also be available to search for drowned persons, said Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
Medicines used in emergencies and safety equipment of personnel are also included and most of the equipment and machinery are of international standard and have been imported from abroad, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
All the goods are being distributed in different districts of the province and according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the establishment of a safe society is being ensured, said Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.
