Chief Minister Punjab Allocates Rs 5 Bln Funds For Flood Victims

Published August 25, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday announced to allocate Rs. 5 billion funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims of south Punjab besides setting up the "Chief Minister Punjab Flood Relief Fund" for their resettlement.

He said this while talking to various parliamentarians who called on him here.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the entire machinery of the Punjab government was busy to provide help to the flood affectees. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal was also monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, he mentioned and grieved over the loss of life and property in Taunsa, DG Khan and Rajanpur areas.

The government would utilize every available resource to provide help to the flood affectees, he said and appealed to the philanthropists to come forward to help the people in need.

No words could heal the wounds of the affectees, he said and vowed to do whatever was humanly possible.

He said the provincial government had asked to conduct survey of damages occurred so that compensation process could be started immediately as their rehabilitation was a priority.

The Punjab government stood with the victims in their time of need and would not sit idle till their complete resettlement, the CM added.

The chief minister appreciated the cooperation of the Pakistan Army in relief activities and added that army jawans were participating in relief activities along with civil administration. He noted that be it an earthquake, flood or any other sudden calamity, Pakistan Army had always come up to the expectations of the nation in every hour of trial.

Those who met the chief minister included Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Amir Inayat Shahani, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan Lehri, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Taimur Ali Lali, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani. Muhammad Ejaz Hussain and Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

