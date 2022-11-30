Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced to launch the second phase of Lahore Press Club (LPC) Housing Scheme while chairing the 10th meeting of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation's board at his office, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced to launch the second phase of Lahore Press Club (LPC) Housing Scheme while chairing the 10th meeting of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation's board at his office, on Wednesday.

The CM explained that land would be given in the tehsil Cantt where 500 kanals would be reserved to allot 5 Marla plots in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. In the meeting, illegal allotment of 15 plots in LPC's B-Block was cancelled and CM stressed that the plots would be transparently allotted to the rightful persons of B-Block. He also directed the police to evict the illegal occupants from the Press Club Housing Scheme's B-Block and assured that the affectees of B-Block would be given their right. He called a meeting to resolve the problem of affectees of B-block at the earliest.

The chief minister asked for recommendations for the Faisalabad Press Club housing scheme and added that 468 plots of five Marlas each would be given in this scheme.

He waived off Rs.35 crore interest amount which the PJHF had to pay to the Finance department as dues. He announced plans to launch journalist housing schemes in other districts in phases and noted that a housing scheme was established for journalists 18 years ago. Hundreds of plots had been given to journalists in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan to fulfill the dream of owning a house, he concluded.

Press Secretary to CM Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, President National Press Club Islamabad Anwar Raza, President Lahore Press Club Muhammad Azam Ch., President Rawalpindi Press Club Cooperative Housing Society Rana Muhammad Tahir, General Secretary PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azim, MD PJHF Rao Parvez Akhtar and others attended the meeting.

MPAs Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Zainab Umair, SMBR, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Forest, Secretary Settlement Commissioner BoR, DC Lahore, DC Rawalpindi, DG LDA, DG FDA and DGPR were also present.